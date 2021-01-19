Scared by the inflation of exceptional measures in recent years, lawyers, unions and associations are trying, as best they can, to warn of the dangers of the state of health emergency. An exceptional legal regime, implemented almost without interruption since March 2020, which allows the government and prefects to limit or suspend certain freedoms in the name of the fight against the coronavirus. “The longer the fundamental freedoms are suspended when these interruptions are supposed to be exceptional, the more the population will get used to them, and the less it will be possible to fight these infringements of rights”, warns Sarah Massoud, the national secretary of the Syndicat de la magistrature (SM).

Human rights defenders thus warn against the trivialization of the state of health emergency, as was the case with the emergency regime launched after the Bataclan attacks, then tirelessly renewed before seeing its main measures perpetuated. by the law on internal security and the fight against terrorism of October 30, 2017. “These exceptional regimes always leave some indelible traces, analysis Magali Lafourcade, magistrate, also secretary general of the National Consultative Commission on Human Rights, but speaking here in a personal capacity. Thus, the state of anti-terrorism emergency lasted nearly two years and its formal exit was only possible at the cost of integrating most of its measures into common law, setting up a permanent state of emergency. “ “Our rights and freedoms are always the collateral victims of exceptional regimes because some of the temporary restrictions end up becoming permanent, she continues. The cursor between freedoms and security is always pushed further towards security, to the detriment of our freedoms, and never completely returns to its previous state, even when the circumstances which justified the restrictions on freedoms have ceased. “

“Reassure public opinion by maintaining an exceptional regime: a risky game”

So, how to get out of the state of health emergency? The answer to this question is not easy, as the government uses it for political ends. “Since its entry into force, we have been witnessing a risky game which consists in wanting to reassure public opinion by maintaining an exceptional regime”, observes Magali Lafourcade, worried about the consequences of this strategy, which is more broadly part of a deleterious political climate, against a backdrop of hysterical debates on questions of immigration, security or secularism. Riding on this trend, the Ministry of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, is fighting against “Separatism” his new battle horse, by attacking fundamental laws of the French Republic, that of 1881 on the press, of 1882 on freedom of education, of 1901 on associations and of 1905 on secularism. “This bill is worrying, riddled with repressive gall endangering freedom of conscience, religion, association or freedom of education”, Sarah Massoud believes. The national secretary of the SM takes the example of secularism: “The paradigm is reversed so that there is a desire to neutralize public space and no longer make the State the guarantor of the exercise of worship, but the censor of freedom of conscience”, she points out, alerting to “This authoritarian headlong rush that weakens our rule of law”. Faced with these abuses, the # StopLoiS SécuritéGlobale coordination, made up in particular of journalists’ unions and human rights associations, calls for a new day of demonstration on January 30, to defend fundamental freedoms.