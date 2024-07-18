There are reasons to take another look at the fuel discount from the year before last. After all, the price of petrol remains a key factor for mobility and climate protection. The state is increasing the price of fuel in several stages via the CO 2 -price of petrol. Most recently, at the turn of the year, this was increased from 30 to 45 euros per ton. And the prices are set to continue to rise. The aim is to reduce the consumption of fossil energy by providing incentives to use other means of transport and by promoting electric mobility. This is more than short-term political action, it is the principle.