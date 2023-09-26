At the General Santander stadium in Cúcuta (Norte de Santander), the match between Cúcuta Deportivo and Patriotas de Boyacá, valid for the thirteenth day of the Promotion Tournament, ended in a pitched battle between players from both teams.

The fight reached such intensity that the Police had to enter the field of play to try to calm things down, but this made the situation worse.

According to the videos that have become known of the events, the fight began after the captain of the Motilón team, Jonathan Agudelo, scored the goal, in added time, that gave the agonizing victory to his team. Agudelo was attacked by three players from the Boyacá team.

In the images you can see when the players Matheo Castaño and Fabián Banguero rebuked the Cúcuta player. Because of this, teammates of the local player came to his defense and began to push each other and verbally attack each other.



Faced with the attacks, the Police intervened to separate the soccer players and took the Boyacá team to the middle of the field.

However, the players Mauricio Gómez and Estiven Sarria began to argue vehemently with the uniformed men. Sarria pushed the captain of the police unit and this caused shouts and pushes, this time between players and police.

🔴⚫️Jhonathan Agudelo unleashed madness in General Santander, by giving – in replacement time – the victory to Cúcuta Deportivo (4-3) against Patriotas. 🏹 57 as many as red and black that leave him as the club’s Colombian top scorer: 38 per Tournament

14 per League

5 per glass. pic.twitter.com/XikpqH4jZ6 — Gustavo Contreras Sabogal (@tcontrerasS) September 25, 2023

According to the local newspaper ‘The opinion’the central judge expelled three members of the Boyacense team.

After tempers had calmed down, Three Patriotas players received summonses for “disrespect for authority.”

#Attention// At least three Patriotas Boyacá players were subject to summons by the Metropolitan Police of Cúcuta, after allegedly attacking a Patrol Officer who intervened to prevent an altercation between the players of the Boyacense team and those of Cúcuta… pic.twitter.com/MOAmiNYZ0R — NCT NEWS (@NCTNOTICIAS) September 26, 2023

The Dimayor Disciplinary Commission will make the decisions regarding the sanctions that those involved in the brawl will receive.

