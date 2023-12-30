The excavations being carried out by the Cartagena City Council in the Roman Amphitheater have located the 'bestial fossa' of the monument. It is a space under the sand that was used to keep the wild animals that participated in the shows caged. From there the gladiators also left to fight.

Archaeologists unearthed a first section of this structure as part of the recovery work on the Roman site. The piece will be incorporated for the first time into tourist visits next summer, according to the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo.

The mayor of the Heritage area, Pablo Braquehais, attended the visit; the councilor delegate for Tourism, Beatriz Sánchez; as well as those in charge of directing the multidisciplinary team that works in the coliseum: José Miguel Noguera, professor of Archeology at the University of Murcia, and the architect Andrés Cánovas.

The 'fossa bestiaria' ran through the sand from end to end, widened in its central part and was hidden under boards on which the sand was deposited. The animals used in the shows were caged in that space and from there they went out to the arena. The gladiators also appeared from those underground areas, to increase the theatricality of their outings.

In the excavations they found access stairs to the pit and the traces of the spaces on which the planks were placed. Something that, according to Noelia Arroyo, “allows us to know the type of show that was already performed in ancient Carthago Nova, 2,000 years ago.”

For its part, the team working on the monument announced that the section of the pit will soon be covered, to protect it during the excavation works. This new discovery adds to the total of 30 percent of the Roman Amphitheater that is excavated today, as Noguera explained. The expert added that this advance allows “to make a first theoretical, hypothetical restitution of what the geometric development of the building was in its entirety.”

Next summer, visitors will be able to enjoy the experience, while the work continues, so that they can enjoy “what has already left and what has already been recovered and consolidated,” declared the mayor.

3 meter wall



Archaeologists are now working on recreating a section of the stand's perimeter wall. The stands were protected by a wall between two and three meters high, topped by bars that prevented the animals from accessing the stands. The placement of new ashlars will allow visitors to better understand the dimensions of the monument in the section chosen for its recovery.

In addition, up to eleven layers of paint were discovered on said wall, which demonstrates the prolonged use of the monument over time. Cánovas has concluded that “not only is it an exclusively archaeological work, but it is an eminently cultural work, because it speaks of the diversity of periods, the diversity of architectural styles and the coexistence between all these styles throughout history.” .

The work is carried out on a section of the stands approximately 25 meters long. And it is part of the actions contemplated in the third phase of excavations financed by the Ministry with 1.5 percent, and which is scheduled to be completed in 2025.