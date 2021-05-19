Appearance of the pilots on the eve of the start of the Monaco GP. A very special race and in a season where the rivalry in the fight for the title seems superior to previous years of Formula 1. This was made clear by the World Championship leader, Lewis Hamilton, when referring to his struggle with Max Verstappen: “I think I have done well to avoid incidents so far, but there are 19 more races left and I think we could have contacts on track. I wish not, it would be the best for us and we have a lot of respect for each other ”.

The Briton went one step further by argue your theory and the alleged aggressiveness of the Red Bull driver: “Maybe Max has a lot to prove. It is not my approach, my mindset is much longer term, that’s why I have the record that I have. So I’ll carry on like this and I will do everything possible to avoid us colliding ”.

The aforementioned sees the situation very differently: “I have nothing to prove and I think we will both try to avoid any contact. So we’ve done well, that’s true. But we compete hard, we have avoided contact and I hope it continues to be that way ”.

Furthermore, Verstappen believes that type of controversies is due more to Press interests than to reality: “The pilots never try to crash. Saying that is only for have interesting headlines. I suppose you get more visits to a website when you say that it is a matter of time before it happens rather than count that there have been great races. People will do more clickbait then”.