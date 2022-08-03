Several police officers participate in a ceremony in honor of their colleagues killed by the Clan del Golfo, in Bogotá on July 18, 2022. Carlos Ortega (EFE)

Gustavo Petro receives a country on fire. The Gatinanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC or Clan del Golfo, as the Colombian State calls them) have deployed in the last month a plan, impossible to contain, to attack police officers. At least 36 have died this year, most during the month that just ended. They attack them in broad daylight, from motorcycles. Many of the victims were just beginning their careers at the institution. A plan gunas the order of an armed group to systematically assassinate members of the public force is known, is a term known in Colombia because it is not the first time it has happened, but now it appears just before the start of a new government that has opened the door to possible approaches with all the armed organizations under their commitment to “total peace”.

Gone are the bosses who ordered the killing of police officers to declare war on the State. Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel did it in the 1990s and hundreds of police officers were killed. Although the Clan del Golfo, as Escobar did, pays for each dead uniformed officer, their intentions are different.

Luis Fernando Trejos, professor at the Universidad del Norte and conflict expert, explains that there are several hypotheses about the actions of the AGC that mark the end of the Government of Iván Duque and are presented as a challenge that the Petro Executive must urgently address. . “The pistol plan extended in several territories of the country seeks to show a repositioning in the face of the arrival of the new government to carry out a political dialogue, which demands recognition from whoever is in power. But it can also be read as a retaliatory action against blows that the organization has suffered, as has happened before”.

A portrait of a murdered policeman is displayed during a ceremony in his honor in Cali last July.

ERNESTO GUZMAN JR (EFE)

In November of last year, President Duque announced the “end” of the Clan del Golfo after the capture of alias Otoniel. He said then that there were only a few “redoubts” left for the organization to cease to exist, but it was not like that. Since then, the armed group has shown not only that it exists but that it has the capacity to confine entire municipalities, as it did in May, or that it has the ability to activate a plan to kill. “That of the Duque Government was a failed strategy because they applied the same policies that were used during the democratic security [implementada por los gobiernos de Álvaro Uribe], whose mainstay was to attack strategic high-value targets: capture or kill. The particularities of the AGC were not understood, which have already shown that with each blow they get stronger”, says Professor Trejos.

The plan of the outgoing government has been effective in opening the news and filling headlines, but, says the expert, every time the death or capture of a leader of an armed organization is celebrated in Bogotá, the regions cry. “These old security strategies have been inefficient in stopping these new forms of organization of the armed groups, which do not respond to homogeneous structures, and which, as is wrongly said, are not paramilitaries either.”

Trejos assures that using the same strategy for all the successor gangs of paramilitarism has been of little use. While in some areas organizations such as Los Ratrojos or Los Costeños have taken control, the AGC have spread throughout almost the entire country.

in an investigation published by the magazine Context, Trejos and fellow researcher Reynell Badillo make a hitherto little-known x-ray of these organizations. Regarding the AGC, they assure that, contrary to the official discourse, they are far from circumscribing themselves solely to crime and that it is an organization with political pretensions. They have statutes, anthem and a relationship with the population that goes beyond rent-seeking. “The mistaken idea that the political and the criminal are antagonistic spheres must be dismantled. The fact that their political-ideological meta-narrative is not so widespread does not mean that they do not display political activities. By establishing norms of behavior that regulate their interactions with communities, they are building social orders. And those orders are political, as well as part of their speech and their internal documents”, the authors point out in an extensive report on the challenge posed by the Clan del Golfo.

A letter sent a few days ago by several armed groups to the government that is about to arrive once again put on the table the debate of a negotiation with them, who ask for a process similar to the one that organizations such as the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) and the FARC. The actions of the last month seek to demonstrate that if the country seeks total peace, the central promise of Petro, they cannot be left out.

Francis Dazza, researcher at the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation, says that the Gulf Clan tries to demonstrate territorial control and unity. Although one of its most visible leaders, alias Otoniel, was extradited, they continue to operate together and throughout the country. “The security policy has weakened so much during the last four years that even the public force is unprotected. The policy of the outgoing government was not the best, the armed groups grew and the country is left with the urgency of finding a solution”, says Daza.

To the priorities of Iván Velásquez, who from next Sunday will be the Minister of Defense, has joined as an actor as important as the ELN, says the researcher. “In terms of security, the challenge is no longer just to resume dialogue with the guerrillas, but also the challenge of not repeating the mistakes of the past against criminal organizations and managing to fill those spaces that have been abandoned, without a state presence. , since the demobilization of the FARC”.

Next week Duque will already be a former president, but the problems of his security policy remain. The Government of Gustavo Petro faces a major challenge in the face of violence, which this time targeted the police and recalls the worst times of Pablo Escobar’s war against the State.

