There is only one thing that could overshadow a few stars posing half-naked on an Atlantic beach with a blue and temperature that borders on the Caribbean: mosquitoes. Those damn mosquitoes. Small and soundless, they leave pain and itching among the team, the journalists, the photographer and even those portrayed to become, along with the storms – frequent in Florida at this time of year – the topic of conversation of the day. However, although they try, the bugs cannot take the shine off one of the iconic moments of annual photography: the photo shoot for the 2025 Pirelli calendar, also known as The Calwhich this year takes place in the last week of June in Virginia Key, a natural park on an island south of Miami. Eleven well-known faces from film, television, art and fashion have spent a couple of days (and another two at the beginning of May) through the lens of the photographer from Michigan and based in New York, Ethan James Green, 34 years old. The 12th to complete the protagonists of this 51st calendar is himself, also a model, and in an unprecedented gesture for the calendar he has taken a self-portrait, he says with amusement the day after finishing the session.

Simone Ashley (Viscountess Kate, protagonist of the second season of The Bridgertons29 years old), John Boyega (32 and who plays Finn in the latest saga of films Star Wars) and Padma Lakshmi (a popular actress, model, writer and presenter of Indian origin and settled in the USA, aged 53) are the three who close the last day of photography. They have been joined, in addition to Green himself, by actors Vincent Cassel, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hunter Schafer, Hoyeon Jung and Connie Fleming, models such as Elodie Di Patrizi and Jenny Shimizu and artist Martine Gutiérrez. They have all stopped by Miami for a session both on the beach of Hidden Beach (where immigrants were taken when they arrived from Africa in the 19th century) and in a studio built at the base camp for this super production.

After 60 years and 50 calendars by very diverse authors, Green explains in an interview with EL PAÍS —the only Spanish-language media outlet to attend the session— that he wanted to return to the origins. In fact, this edition is called Refresh&Reveal (refresh and reveal), because it returns to the beginnings in a fresh and sexy way, revealing much of the bodies of its protagonists. Nudity seeks to be sensual, far from vulgar, explains Green in a cool room in a Miami Beach hotel with the legendary stylist Tonne Goodman, who spent 20 years in Vogue He called as soon as he heard about the assignment. “The truth is, it was super exciting. They called me on my birthday,” recalls the very tall photographer. He admits that this is not just another assignment, but “a milestone in a career” and that, although he always dreamed of it, not now: “It was in my head, but I thought it would take at least 10 more years for them to call me, I didn’t expect it at all.” When he began to look through old issues, he was especially fascinated by two, one by Richard Avedon, with studio photographs, and another by Herb Ritts, on a beach. “They are timeless settings, and I try to make my work timeless, classic,” he explains. He decided to follow their example and make a portrait of each protagonist in each of the two.

Ethan James Green, photographer in charge of the Pirelli 2025 calendar, during one of the photo shoots for the new calendar. Alessandro Scotti

The sensuality that for decades was the soul of the calendar was the leitmotiv Green said: “I always knew I wanted to go back to being sexy, showing some skin, going back to those roots. And it’s refreshing because of our cast, which I consider quite contemporary. When they sent me that brutal archive of 50 years, I saw that up to 2015, [firmado por Steven Meisel y con estilismo de Carine Roitfeld] It was very sexy.” He was clear that Goodman was his go-to stylist: with her he photographed Rihanna on the cover of Vogue in 2019 and also to his mother and aunt on the family farm in some images for the Wall Street Journalone of his most personal works.

The personalities of Green and Tonne are reflected in the calendar, their way of seeing nudity, with elegance, in a sensual way and with a very personal look. It would be very easy to fall into vulgarity, but nothing of the sort happens. “We both start from the same place,” explains the stylist about her inspiration and their joint work. “It is fabulous to be able to highlight the body and personality. That is why it is not just about revealing the flesh, but also the attitude,” she says. “There are no tricks, it is easy. I have worked with many, many photographers. And Ethan has a gift with characters.” That is why, according to her, it has turned out so well: because of how Green has managed to transmit calm and confidence to his subjects. “Working with him is a privilege,” she admits about a project that has also been a challenge for her. “Because fashion involves clothes, of course. And this is not about clothes, it is about something completely different.”

Actor Vincent Cassel during the Pirelli 2025 calendar photo shoot at Hidden Beach (Miami). Alessandro Scotti

The three protagonists of the last day agree on this point. It is not easy to take off your clothes, or to let yourself be photographed in sensual knitted dresses, blouses that reveal the chest or tiny swimsuits. Green throws himself into the portraits (and with him his entire team, about fifteen people); he throws himself on the sand, gets into the water, climbs a high ladder. According to Pirelli, he was not looking for a Miami Beach style, but something wild, jungle-like, in its surroundings. He has achieved it: the iguanas are not far away, nor the pelicans that dive to catch the fish. After photographing Ashley on the wet sand, she puts on a bathrobe silkscreened with the letters The Cal 2025 and says that she felt very comfortable on “a very fun day”: “It was very relaxed, I felt in my element. Very pleasant, very special. Ethan’s work is very powerful, he is very empathetic, he seeks to find beauty in a very subtle way. He trusts you, he is very honest, and I like that a lot.”

For the star of The Bridgertonsthe strength of the human body is “a powerful, universal language.” Does she feel brave about this job? “No, I don’t think so, I don’t take it that seriously, what I take seriously is the art of photography,” says the actress. Behind her is Padma Lakshmi, who arrives on the calendar just after delivering a book that has taken her five years and a series of events in favor of Joe Biden —then still a Democratic candidate for president in the next US elections— and who, she says, has not prepared herself physically or mentally for her very naked photographs. “Nudity is nothing to fear,” she says forcefully at almost 54 years old. “Everything can be vulgar, but it can also be beautiful and full of meaning. It is in the photographer, that thing of ‘it is in the eye of the beholder’… sometimes yes, but also in who does it. Ethan is very classy in pushing the boundaries, because Pirelli is a celebration of feminine beauty and we are not afraid of our bodies,” says the ex-wife of Salman Rushdie, who presented the American edition of Pirelli for 17 seasons. Top Chefwith many boards under her belt, but who admits that she was surprised and excited when they called her from the calendar.

Actress, model, writer and presenter Padma Lakshmi during the Pirelli 2025 calendar photo shoot. Alessandro Scotti

“Everyone is afraid of getting older, but I don’t feel that way. I feel younger inside, more sensual, more of a woman, more in charge of my sexuality,” she says. “I’ve never been better or happier, and the best is yet to come. I have enough confidence to take these risks – I want to have nine lives!” she laughs. “I recommend getting older. I don’t feel less sexy at 53, but much more. There is a very limited view of beauty and its standards, they are very arbitrary. I tell young girls not to focus too much on that, it’s so much pressure,” she says, explaining how she comes from campaigning for the president and how she has gradually realised that “the system is totally misogynistic: you can’t call yourself a democracy if half the population has no control over their body.”

John Boyega’s little black swimsuit leaves little to the imagination, but the 32-year-old British actor appears confident thanks, he also confirms, to the photographer, of whom he declares himself “a great admirer.” But then, he is not a model: “No, no, that’s why I do what I do and they do what they do,” the actor laughs in his chat with the press after finishing his session, which had to be divided into two days due to the strong storms that are shaking up southern Florida. He admits that he needs more communication because he does not have “the best skills as a model,” but that little by little, over the years, he has been learning, and that when they called him from Pirelli “it was impressive.”

British actor of Nigerian descent John Boyega during the Pirelli 2025 calendar photo shoot. Alessandro Scotti

One after another, the subjects acknowledge the privilege of being part of a publication with fifty editions in six decades, also because of the weight that the calendar has in the world of fashion and publishing. Even the photographer himself: “Yes, it is a lot of pressure because the history of the calendar… Your work will always be compared to the previous one,” admits Green. “Very inspiring photographers have passed through here, and having your work next to theirs is incredible, but, at the same time, there is a lot of pressure. But for me, the pressure helps me to do better.” Boyega sums it up precisely: “It has been a challenge, but definitely a lot of fun: it is a great location, with a great team, in the water… Normally, I spend 10 hours in a studio with a vegetable sandwich,” he jokes. “What I didn’t enjoy were the mosquitoes.”