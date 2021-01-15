The pirate theme has an important niche on Xbox consoles, especially for Sea of ​​Thieves. Faced with the future arrival of other alternatives, such as Atlas or Skull & Bones, fans of this setting, and historical period, have a new game about to see the light of day. The pirate RPG King of Seas already has a release date on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Switch and PC, and it will be next February 18.

Confirmation that King of Seas will arrive on February 18 arrives, as usual, with a new trailer published in the official channel of the study on Youtube. In this way, those who did not know this pirate RPG can also know what will offer this new adventure.

“King of Seas” is an action role-playing game set in a pirate world generated by deadly procedures. A universe full of incredible characters and mind-blowing missions that will keep you grounded as you fight to become the king of all pirates.

The truth is that the game is far from being an action and adventure game like the other games mentioned, but it does not stop delving into that exotic and attractive setting of pirates, buccaneers and tropical seas. 3DClouds has wanted to offer with this trailer a preview of the main features of King of Seas, showing a game in which you have to become the pirate who dominates the seas and the riches of each setting.

To know more details about King of Seas we resort to the product page on Steam, where we find that the game will offer a series of missions and characters to support this adventure. One of the most interesting things is that the maps are generated dynamically, so that the experience is updated in each game. And furthermore, the decisions and actions that are taken have their consequences and the environment reacts accordingly. It is a game where you have to deal with strategy and action to master it, with intense combats that will delight pirate lovers.

On February 18, King of Seas will arrive on Xbox consoles, Playstation and Nintendo Switch, in addition to PC, via Steam.