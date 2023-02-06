In a statement to the Syrian News Agency, SANA, the Assistant Minister of Health, Ahmed Damiriya, announced that 42 deaths and about 200 injuries had been recorded in the governorates of Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia, in an indefinite toll, as a result of the 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey.

Damiriya confirmed that the readiness of hospital ambulance departments in all governorates has been raised, and the response teams that transfer injuries to hospitals have been mobilized, pointing out that the general emergency plan and the supply plan for supplies and medicines have been implemented to supply the affected places.

Damiriah indicated that medical teams were dispatched from the governorates of Homs and Tartous with 11 ambulances, and the 15 mobile clinics in Aleppo were distributed to separate places to sort the injuries according to the severity.

Video clips showed rescue operations of people stuck under the rubble in several areas in Syria, in addition to videos that monitored the extent of the damage caused by the earthquake.

In one of the videos, citizens appeared and were able to extract a boy who was stuck under the rubble of a demolished building.

On Monday, Turkey’s Disaster Management Agency announced that 76 people had died and 440 others were injured in the devastating earthquake that shook several provinces in the south of the country.

“76 of our compatriots died in Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş and Gaziantep, and 440 citizens were injured in Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis,” the agency reported.