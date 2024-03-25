On Monday, March 25, the Pioneer mine in the Amur region denied data about the high probability of flooding.

“We do not confirm the information; four rigs continue drilling. There is not enough data to draw conclusions about the flooding of the mine,” the press service told Izvestia.

Information that the mine is highly likely to be flooded was distributed by the agency earlier that day TASS with reference to operational services.

On March 18, a collapse occurred at the Pioneer mine, part of JSC Pokrovsky Mine in the Amur Region, resulting in 13 people trapped under the rubble, with whom contact was lost.

The authorities of the Amur region have introduced a regional state of emergency. Governor Vasily Orlov said that all the forces and resources of the region have been mobilized to clear the rubble in the mine. A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of safety requirements during work”).

On March 22, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the situation is under the control of the head of the ministry, Alexander Kurenkov, and he is informed about the situation every three hours. The ministry expressed hope that rescuers will reach the miners in the coming days.

Later, on March 24, the government of the Amur region announced that 182 cubic meters were removed from the mine over the past night. m of soil. According to information provided by officials of the Amur region, one of the three waterproof lintels is 90% ready. By noon on March 24 (5:00 Moscow time), the first exploration well was drilled at 223 m, the second at 124 m, the third at 84 m, and the fourth at 43 m.