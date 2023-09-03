On August 28, on the eve of Chile commemorating on September 11 the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état that overthrew the socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973), a ruling by the Supreme Court has caused an international impact: seven soldiers in Withdrawal from the Army were convicted as perpetrators of the kidnapping and murder of the singer-songwriter and Latin American music benchmark Víctor Jara, murdered with blows and bullets in the State of Chile, in Santiago, five days after the bombing of the La Moneda palace that led to the dictatorship of 17 years of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). There are still more than 1,000 missing people.

It has been a sentence that the Chilean courts have issued 50 years after the murder of Víctor Jara and the former director of Allende Littré Quiroga Prisons, and that fell on their perpetrators —who had no previous convictions— when they were between 73 and 86 years old. One of them, the oldest, retired brigadier Hernán Chacón, committed suicide the next day, when the police went to notify him to go to prison. “I find it terrible, very unfortunate for the family. It’s dramatic. It hit me a lot when I found out,” Nelson Caucoto, who since 1999 has been a lawyer for the family of the author of compositions like I remember you Amanda and The right to live in peace. It was when the case was reactivated after being closed for more than two decades, a judicial course that was repeated in all the cases of human rights violations in Chile perpetrated after the coup.

Víctor Jara, in an image provided by the foundation that bears his name.

Nelson Caucoto (Iquique, Chile, 1951) has dedicated 47 years to representing victims of human rights violations during the Pinochet dictatorship: his entire professional career. For this reason, he has been both a witness and a protagonist in the judicial history of this type of case since 1976, when he took up his first case recently graduated from the University of Concepción for the arrest of Nicomedes Toro Bravo, who is missing to this day. In 2023, practically every week it has argued before the Supreme Court the dozens of processes that are still open and that have reached their final stage. In addition to the Víctor Jara crime, he has been a plaintiff in hundreds of cases, including the 1985 beheading of three communist militants, the disappearances of Operation Colombo, and the murder of the Spanish diplomat, Carmelo Soria.

But to reach this moment, when the higher courts have begun to ratify a large part of the sentences against Pinochet’s former agents, like many lawyers in his area, Caucoto had to lose all his judicial resources for three decades. This, because in the 70s, 80s and a good part of the 90s, when democracy had already arrived, a generation of judges different from the current one either granted amnesty to the cases or the military courts requested them and dismissed them. This is what explains why there are still many processes in force, which were reopened after 1998 when hundreds of lawsuits were filed against Pinochet after his arrest in London by order of the Spanish justice system for crimes against humanity.

Of those hard times, Caucoto has vivid memories of when he left, at the age of 26, in the Vicariate of Solidarity (1973-1990). It was an emblematic body that provided advice to the families of the victims in the bloodiest years of the dictatorship and that, before the Chilean appeals courts, their lawyers lost, “under the hood, more than 10,000 amparo appeals” that they filed for the arrests. and disappearances of Allende supporters. “I learned to read the lips of the ministers [que integraban entonces las cortes de apelaciones]: ‘This guy is coming to allege pure nonsense’”, he says.

Portrait of the human rights lawyer in an interview with EL PAÍS. ALEX DIAZ (THE COUNTRY)

In the face of defeats, remember that the climate in the Vicariate was key to coping with them. “There was a spirit of friendship, solidarity, welcome,” he says. “I lost everything. But in human rights you have to have a different conviction and in the end you can achieve things”. “You have to have the patience of a saint,” says the lawyer.

However, once Caucoto lost that “patience of a saint.” And it was precisely in the case of Víctor Jara, in which he represents the singer’s widow, Joan Jara and his daughters Amanda and Manuela. “The first thing I tried to find was the information that the State of Chile delivered to the Inter-American Commission [en 1974]: reported that Víctor Jara was killed by snipers. And it was not a murmur: it was from the State of Chile to the Inter-American Commission!

Exhausted from officiating to the Armed Forces to find out who was in charge of the Chile Stadium, where together with the singer-songwriter there were more than 5,000 detainees, in 2004 he made a public appeal to obtain information and dared to announce that he would request that the Military Junta be summoned to testify when Pinochet was still alive (he died in 2006).

Although it seems nerve surgery, Nelson Caucoto raises his voice in a tone when remembering, with a passion that evokes the impotence of those years, how much it cost for Víctor Jara’s crime to advance. “It was so hard,” he says. “Neither the police, nor the Army, nor the Navy, nor the Aviation. No one was in charge of the Chile Stadium… And what did the Army General Staff report? That it was impossible to determine who was in charge, because they said that there was a rotating command every day, so it was not known who it was. We insisted so much and they never gave us the information.”

Víctor Jara at a political rally in Santiago, Chile, in September 1973. Marcelo Montecino (Flickr Vision)

He remembers that he wondered, overwhelmed: “If there were 5,000 prisoners here, how can we not have witnesses?” In the end, he recalls, after that appeal, data slowly emerged from former political prisoners and later from ex-conscripts who were in that compound. “The witnesses arrived in flocks. A lot of people called. I sent a list to the judge and that’s where the story began.”

Regarding the human rights cases in Chile, Caucoto says: “I believe that history must be written saying that there were 30 years in which nothing was investigated. [entre 1973 y 1997 aproximadamente]. Except for very exceptional cases, such as the sentence in the 1995 beheaded case and the murder of the carrier Mario Fernández in 1997″.

Ask: Many rulings have recently come out that have also coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Coup. Can you talk about impunity in Chile?

Answer. In Chile there is no impunity. But there was for 30 years, without a doubt. In the last 20 years, the Judiciary has stepped up. And it fulfilled the function that is its founding basis: to protect human rights. If the courts do not protect human rights, they are useless.

Caucoto says that it has been the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup that has put these cases back on the agenda, but that for several years they have continued to be processed and progressed. And he points out that only last July the Supreme Court sentenced 33 former State agents for five people who disappeared in 1987, a case in which he is also a plaintiff.

But the road has been long. Very long. And 2004, recalls the lawyer, was a key year, as there was a case, in which he was also one of the plaintiffs, that put the Chilean justice system to the test in matters of human rights: the disappearance of the tailor and militant of the Movimiento de Revolutionary Left (MIR), Miguel Angel Sandoval Rodriguez, arrested on January 7, 1975 on public roads by state agents. He was 26 years old.

The investigation into Sandoval’s case was carried out by Judge Alejandro Solís, who determined that Pinochet’s secret police leadership, DINA, led by its director, retired general Manuel Contreras (who died in 2015), was responsible for his disappearance. It was a ruling that was ratified by the Santiago Court of Appeals, but at the end of 2004 it reached the Supreme Court for review. For human rights lawyers, it was a key case, as it would be a ruling that would set the tone for what would come from now on: for the first time, the highest court would rule on whether the amnesty lawwhich the dictatorship promoted so that the crimes committed between 1973 and 1978 would not be investigated, was applicable in a sentence.

Caucoto remembers that moment of tension prior to the ruling: “I thought: tremendous responsibility that I am assuming. If I don’t get out of this, all causes are over. Because if the Supreme Court had said to be dismissed by amnesty or by prescription, everything else would end. We gambled that international law would operate or not”.

Finally, the sentence was confirmed in 2005 in a unanimous vote by the Supreme Court, and it became a legal precedent that operates until today.

It was a fundamental period, says Caucoto, because that same year, in addition to Contreras, the retired general Hugo Salas Wenzel, who was director of the CNI, the Pinochet agency that replaced DINA, accused of the 1987 murders of 12 former members of the Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front (FPMR). “I don’t know in what other country can you see the two heads of the intelligence apparatus being imprisoned,” says Caucoto, who was also a plaintiff in that case.