The Castelli brand of the Valcismon Manufacture creates one of the most important symbols of world cycling, with great attention to the environment

The Maglia Rosa 2022 Enel '60 edition is designed by Castelli, the historic brand of the highest quality of the Valcismon Manufacture (Fonzaso, Belluno), a company of the Cremonese family. It is made with technical fabric produced by Sitip (a company which is also a sponsor of the pink race): the yarn is made of recycled plastic to minimize the environmental impact, and the complete jersey weighs around 120 grams. In the realization of the jersey, there is a great aerodynamic research, in the wake of the philosophy of the Belluno company: he studied the jerseys and the body of the National team on the cycling track, which won the Olympic golds with Viviani in 2016 and the quartet of the chase of Ganna, Lamon, Consonni and Milan in Tokyo 2021.

Research The fabrics have been designed to cut the wind, the position of the sizes are born on the basis of a CFD simulation that indicates the flow of air and how this impacts with the morphology of the body, to have a fit like a second skin. But aerodynamics alone are not enough: the lightness and the very high breathability of the fabrics ensure the comfort of runners. The zip puller of the zipper has the shape of the Endless Trophy and is made in metallic gold color.

The news What characterizes this pink sweater is also the damask fabric, a tribute to the best Italian tradition. Damascus was introduced in Italy by the maritime republics of Venice and Genoa thanks to the relations they had with the Middle East. The name, in fact, derives from Damascus, the Syrian city which has been a major producer and exporter since 1100.

April 6, 2022 (change April 6, 2022 | 20:50)

