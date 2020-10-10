160 kilometers from the capital of Kazakhstan is an inhospitable landscape, Lake Kobeytuz, characterized by its pink waters. The place draws a lot of attention from tourists, who come causing large crowds daily. For this reason, the country aspires that the lake receives the treatment of a sacred place, to guarantee that the flow of people does not damage one of its great jewels.

The country’s authorities have been forced to restrict entry to the lake. According to experts, the consequences that these uncontrolled visits could cause in the ecosystem, would cause serious damage to the diminished health of Kobeytuz. In addition, the accumulation of debris in this natural area and the incursion of vehicles have altered the bottom of the water and the surroundings of the lake.

The Ministry of Ecology of Kazakhstan is confident that, with the help of the necessary infrastructure, this striking spot will not only attract local tourism, but also increase international tourism. According to experts, as in other places with similar characteristics, such as the Retba in Senegal and the Pink Lagoon in Spain, the pink color of its waters is produced by the presence of a bacterium called Dunaliella.