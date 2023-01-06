The Pink Caravan, one of the initiatives of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, announced that its 11th march will start on February 4, which coincides with World Cancer Day, with a specific program that is not limited to combating breast cancer, but includes all types of cancer on the first day of the march. Calling the Emirati community for broad participation, which represents harmony and addition to the national and global efforts in combating cancer and raising awareness of the risks to the stability and well-being of individuals and societies.

On the first day of the march, the program highlights the importance of raising awareness of the most prominent types of cancer that constitute a burden on societies. These are breast cancer, skin cancer, colon, prostate and testicular cancer, in addition to childhood and cervical cancer, in addition to providing early detection examinations for breast cancer; Whether clinical or ultrasound, and a mammogram examination for women and men in all emirates of the country, which continues throughout the days of the march.

The “Pink Caravan Knights March”, which runs from 4 to 10 February, receives requests for participation from the Knights on the following link: www.focp.ae/rider-registration

Early detection awareness

Her Excellency Reem Bin Karam, Chairperson of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Pink Caravan Riders, explained that choosing the launch date of the Pink Caravan in conjunction with World Cancer Day embodies our position on the importance of concerted societal and global efforts to combat this disease and raise awareness of ways to combat it, foremost of which is early detection and a healthy lifestyle. It is represented by the caravan with its march and its knights who roam the seven emirates.

Bin Karam said: “The march continues with the strength and support of the Emirati community and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the directives of His Highness’ wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Honorary President of the Association of Friends of Cancer Patients And its impact is consolidated through the participation of the Emirati society, so every knight, every individual, institution and destination who participate in the march or support it in various ways, give the march the motivation and capabilities for continuation and renewal in order to serve the community and preserve the quality of life of its members.”

qualitative transformation

Bin Karam added: “This year’s march is witnessing a qualitative, not just numerical, shift in the level of participation, which we notice is developing every year, becoming more inspiring to society, and expressing deep-rooted awareness of the fight against cancer and awareness of its economic, social and psychological risks. We are in a society abounding with the values ​​of goodness.” Giving, and his participation in such voluntary work is part of his culture and established values, so we are confident that the march will add qualitative achievements every year to its record of successes, which are successes for the UAE and its people.

volunteer efforts

The Pink Caravan was launched in 2011 to focus mainly on providing free medical examinations to detect breast cancer and raise awareness of how to deal with it and prevent it, through the caravan riders’ march that roams the various emirates of the country to raise awareness of breast cancer. Achievements thanks to the efforts of volunteers from doctors, hospitals, government and private institutions, as well as donors from charitable and community institutions and individuals.

The proceeds of the march contribute to enhancing awareness-raising efforts, ensuring the availability of the latest technologies in the field of early detection of breast cancer, and investing these technologies in serving all women and men in the United Arab Emirates.

100 horsemen and riders participate in the horse parade, organized annually by the Pink Caravan, over a period of seven days, touring all parts of the country. Since its inception in 2011, the march has received great support from all sectors in the country, including schools, universities, and public and private sector institutions. The participation of 910 volunteers, who spent more than 400 thousand volunteer hours. Medical clinics provided free examinations to more than 75,000 people, including 13,000 examinations for men in 986 medical clinics.