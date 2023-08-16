The UAE’s efforts in combating breast cancer are renewed with the invitation of the “Pink Caravan” affiliated with the “Friends of Cancer Patients Association” for the government and private sectors, as well as community members, to interact and contribute to the “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” programme, which will last for a month. Next October, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of early detection in the fight against and prevention of cancer.

Aisha Al-Mulla, Director of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, said: “Companies and institutions are an integral part of society, and they have a major role in improving the quality of life and health for all, and among the health issues that deserve attention and support is the fight against breast cancer. Over the years of its success, the “Pink Caravan” has managed “Thanks to the support of community institutions, they have achieved their goals in spreading awareness, education, and early screening about breast cancer, and providing support and assistance to women affected by it.”

She added: “By participating in these initiatives, companies and institutions show their sense of responsibility and humanity, and most importantly, they help reduce the incidence of breast cancer, and reduce the medical and social costs associated with it. Thus, these companies and institutions become active partners in building a healthy, aware and prosperous society.” .

The Association of Friends of Cancer Patients provides companies and institutions with options to support the campaign and participate in it by booking a mobile clinic that offers breast and cervical cancer examinations for free. Companies can also contribute to making examinations available to their cadres of female employees and workers by booking the “Corporate Health Day”, which is provided by Pink Caravan clinics. Mammogram examination services and awareness lectures on early detection methods.

Among the services provided by the Pink Caravan to companies are the awareness sessions provided by specialists to the men and women of the employees, with the distribution of guides and awareness booklets, and introducing them to the steps of self-examination, in addition to the “mini-clinic” service, which provides mammogram examination services, educational sessions, and clinical examinations.

The “Friends of Cancer Patients Association” invited volunteers from the medical cadres in the Emirates, whether doctors, nurses, or students of medical schools and nursing schools, to join the “Pink Caravan” campaign in October.

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the world, as it caused the death of more than 685,000 women around the world in the year 2020, and this painful reality makes the upcoming community interaction and awareness efforts launched by the “Pink Caravan” in October an essential necessity to spread awareness and build a strong society. Cancer free.