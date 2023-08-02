In the 1970s, Pininfarina was one of the design gods in the automotive world. Besides dressing just about every major Ferrari from 1951, until Ferrari decided to take its designs into its own hands in 2011, these guys often get it right with their concept cars. Just think of the Pininfarina Modulo: a Ferrari 512 S with a new body that made it seem like it came from another planet. Look for him soon.

Now there is a new concept car called Pininfarina Pura Vision. He will be the successor of the Battista. By the way, we have to tell you that this car is the work of Automobili Pininfarina, which is separate from the original one carrozzeria. You can think of Automobili as a start-up with the goal of becoming the best in selling electric luxury cars.

The great design of the Pura Vision

We love the Battista, but we find it difficult to describe how we feel about the Pininfarina Pura Vision. He looks great, but also a little crazy. The designers want to tell you about its proportions, but in short, this thing gathers all the design rules and puts them through the meat grinder. See how narrow the rear window is in relation to the width of the car. Or look at that flying roof.

Step into the Pininfarina Pura Vision and you will find that the front doors open normally, while the rear doors suicide doors are. According to Pininfarina, the four seats should ‘float’, which would provide a more airy sensation. The central screen appears when you want it to and then hides again. The rear seats are separated by a refrigerator. And we’re not making that up.

A boat on wheels

“Pura Vision is the bridge from our present to an exciting new chapter in Automobili Pininfarina’s history,” says company boss Paolo Dellachà. The colossus is 5.2 meters long, 2 meters wide and 1.7 meters high. The Pura Vision is almost a kind of automotive superyacht: large, special, luxurious and probably unaffordable for many.

Pininfarina is not yet sharing information about a production version. So we don’t know how expensive it will be or what platform it will be on. The performance will surely be great. The Battista, for example, has four electric motors that together produce 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm. Thanks to the 120 kWh battery, you can travel 400 to 500 kilometers on a full battery with that car.