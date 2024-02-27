Even if the fuel is completely sustainable, it is still a shame that energy is lost when braking. Especially now that hydrogen simply costs 20 euros per kilo. Pininfarina has therefore devised a hybrid drivetrain for the latest hydrogen car. This is the Pininfarina Enigma GT, with a 2.5-liter V6 hydrogen engine and an electric motor on the front axle.

The car does not convert hydrogen into electricity for the electric motor. A 2.5-liter turbo engine in the middle of the car burns the hydrogen for an output of 443 hp. In addition to the V6, there is an electric motor on the front axle that delivers a maximum of 272 hp and draws power from a 10-kWh battery. Pininfarina says nothing about charging times, so we assume it is not a plug-in hybrid.

How far does the Pininfarina Enigma GT travel?

The stuff is stored in a 9 kilo tank. The storage should be full of hydrogen again within six minutes of refueling. On a full tank and a full battery you should be able to travel approximately 550 kilometers. If you drive constantly at 100 km/h, you can even reach 700 kilometers. A car like the Mirai (which converts hydrogen into electricity) can travel 650 kilometers on 5.6 kilos of hydrogen.

You reach 100 km/h from a standstill in less than four seconds. If you don't care about the range, you can increase the speed to a maximum of 250 km/h. The wheelbase of this long-distance cruiser is about the size of a BMW 3-series: 2.8 meters. Considering the hybrid drivetrain, the weight of 1,690 kilos is not too bad. We can thank carbon fiber for that.

The all-round view will not be disappointing: the A-pillar has disappeared thanks to the large glass dome. The question remains whether Pininfarina will ever actually put the Enigma GT into production, but secretly you know the answer. Luckily we have the photos.

#Pininfarina #Enigma #hydrogen #interesting #twist