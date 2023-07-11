Pininfarina is trying to generate a little more interest in the 1,900 hp electric hypercar, the Battista. That is why Pinifarina is building a new, special version with the name Battista Edizione Nino Farina. The brand only builds five copies. It is a tribute to founder Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina’s nephew. His nephew is called Giuseppe Antonio ‘Nino’ ​​Farina. He seemed to be able to send a nice game, by the way.

Nino Farina won the first official F1 race and the first F1 championship in 1950. Together with Juan Manuel Fangio and Luigi Fagioli, he formed a strong team at Alfa Romeo. Farina was known for driving recklessly, yet he survived this perilous era of F1. He retired in 1955 at the age of 48. Eleven years later, Farina was killed on his way to the GP of France.

References to the F1 champion

So what does this special story have to do with an electric hypercar in 2023? Pretty little really, other than the fact that some potential customers in this segment would rather buy a story and little bits of history than configure a car from the ground up. That is why the colors and stickers have already been chosen and there are a lot of references to the F1 champion.

For example, the paint is in the color ‘Rosso Nino’ ​​which has been specially mixed for this car and pays homage to Farina’s racing career. On the inside and outside you will find the driver’s signature several times. The ‘Furiosa package’ is standard on it, which means that it has a more aggressive splitter and diffuser. The satin gold aluminum wheels are completely new.

The interior of the Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina

Inside, there’s a two-tone theme: the driver’s seat has black leather upholstery and the co-driver’s seat wears beige and black Alcantara. The backs of the seats have the same special color as the body. There is also a plaque marking one of the five milestones in Farina’s life: his birth, first pole position and win, second win in 1950, third and final win in 1950 and lastly the F1 championship that year.

The specifications remain the same as the standard car. Not that much needed to be added. The four electric motors produce 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm. Those motors draw power from a 120-kWh battery pack that lies in a T-shape behind the seats. According to the WLTP you can get 476 kilometers with it. The 0-100 time is 1.86 seconds and the top speed is 350 km/h.

Do you want to see the Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina in real life? During the Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the five copies does a lap on the hill. Pininfarina calls in ex-F1 driver, record holder at Goodwood and test driver of the brand, ‘Quick Nick’ Heidfeld for this. By the way, it costs 3.1 million euros, without any Dutch taxes.