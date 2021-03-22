Gonçalo Guedes was one of the proper names for Valencia’s victory against Granada. His was the assistance in the goal of Álex Blanco and also two of the best occasions that Gracia’s team played, a coach who placed the Portuguese where he likes most. Guedes acted as second striker, behind Maxi Gómez and with freedom of movement, a position that has been claiming for a long time.

The heat map of the Guedes party shows that it had a freedom of movement with which the Portuguese enjoyed. Also José Luis Gayà, who with the presence of Álex Blanco in his lane (three recoveries) felt flanked. The statistics of passes made and received show this mobility of Guedes, who had in Alex White (7 passes made) and Daniel Wass (5 passes received) to your main allies.

Guedes has been demanding for several years to move away from the left wing to move through the center. This is what I expected already in the time of Marcelino, also in that of Celades and now with Gracia. The Navarrese placed him for the fourth time as second striker. The others were in the matches against him. Villarreal (a goal), Barcelona Y Elche. The three away games.

Guedes, against Granada.

David González.



Several teammates went to look for him in Álex Blanco’s goal

Guedes fought for the ball that led to the 2-0. The Portuguese did not give it up at any time for lost and after recovering it in midfield, he assisted Álex Blanco. Guedes stayed on his knees almost in the center of the field and towards him were several teammates such as Racic, Gabriel Paulista and Correia to celebrate it almost as if it were from Guedes, in a gesture of union and that shows that in the dressing room they were aware that the Portuguese needed such a game.

The statistics of Guedes (Opta) in the match against Granada were as follows: 3 shots on goal (only surpassed by Maxi Gómez), 21 good passes and 9 bad passes, 2 deep passes, four back passes, two recoveries and one dodge. Total, touched the ball 39 times, Among them the assistance to Álex Blanco and a point-blank shot that was not a goal due to the good work of Rui Silva.

Outside the call for Portugal

Guedes, who has once again been left out of the Portugal squad and therefore will have two weeks to oxygenate body and mind, has regained his place in the starting eleven of Gracia as a result of the goal that he scored against Villarreal three days ago at Mestalla and with which he gave the victory to Valencia in the discount of the regional duel.

Guedes was once again a proper name against Granada, as it was in the first round match, although for very different reasons. This time it was for his soccer, then it was for a self-expulsion that it was expensive for Valencia and that made him lose his starting role for several days (in addition to two penalty games). Now Guedes has ten days ahead of him to try to regain his place in the Portugal team for the European Championship.