In Japan, a woman running a legal “pimp” business has filed a lawsuit against the authorities for refusing to financially support the sex industry as affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Japan Times writes about this.

According to the publication, the industry was excluded from the program to support small companies affected by the pandemic. The business owner considered this measure discriminatory and contrary to the Constitution. She filed a lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court and demanded payment of benefits to prostitutes, as well as compensation for discrimination.

As part of financial assistance, the Japanese authorities are providing up to two million yen to affected small businesses, as well as rental benefits. However, the sex business woman had to suspend her work in April and May, which caused her income to collapse by 70-80 percent compared to last year.

