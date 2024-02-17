The pilots union calls for a strike at the German company Discover

The German pilots' union (Cockpit) has stepped up pressure in its dispute with Discover Airlines, owned by the German Lufthansa group, over wages, and for the first time called on Lufthansa's long-haul pilots to strike in order to support their colleagues at Discovery.

The support strike, which was announced on Friday, is limited to the Boeing 737 fleet, which consists of only a small number of aircraft. Five flights departing from Frankfurt between 8 am (0700 GMT) and 12 pm (1100 GMT) on Monday are scheduled to be affected by the strike.

Departures with other aircraft will not be affected by the strike.

Passengers on canceled flights will be immediately informed and will be rebooked on flights operated by other airlines. The German Pilots Union (Cockpit) had called on the pilots of Discover Airlines, a company specializing in tourist destinations, to go on a new strike.

The union called on its members to go on strike for three days, starting today, Saturday. The strike is scheduled to end on Monday at 2359 pm (2259 GMT). The union said on Thursday that it still aims to reach a fair and timely outcome on wages.

The union is fighting for the first collective labor agreement in the airline, which was established two and a half years ago and operates in Frankfurt and Munich. The airlines stated that they pay pilots higher salaries than those agreed upon in the Labor Council, and that the new salaries are fully consistent with the union’s demands, but the union wants to continue the strikes.