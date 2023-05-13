The pilots of the Sochi-Moscow flight were blinded by a laser as they approached Sheremetyevo Airport. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

Passenger board No. 6948 went to land on the night of Friday, May 12. While descending, the captain of the aircraft and his assistant were hit in the eyes by a beam. The pilots were able to land, the commander reported what had happened.

Law enforcement agencies are looking for the perpetrators of the incident.

Earlier, information appeared on the network about a drone over the capital’s Domodedovo airport. Later, the appearance of a drone was denied in the air harbor.