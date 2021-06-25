The current rules on track limits in MotoGP state that in races a rider can run on the green area outside the curbs three times before receiving a warning. A driver is then cleared for another track limit violation before a fifth violation earns him a long lap penalty or a time penalty.

MotoGP has cracked down on track limits for 2021, installing pressure sensors on green areas to more accurately check for riders who violate the rules and prevent them from gaining an advantage. However, the rules on MotoGP track limits have come under fire in recent races, particularly for a series of incidents at Mugello.

In the Moto2 race, Joe Roberts lost the podium for racing in the green painted area at Turn 6 on the final lap, as race management felt the riders gained half a second by doing so at that point on the circuit. In MotoGP, Miguel Oliveira was relegated to third behind Joan Mir for doing the same as Roberts, only to be readmitted to second when it was seen that the Suzuki rider had also committed the same infringement.

Addressing rumors of a potential change in the rules on track limits, Aleix Espargaro said on Friday of the Dutch Grand Prix that there were discussions underway to tighten the rules: “My opinion is that, if I decide the rule , the drivers could only have one chance to go to the green and the second would guarantee a long lap penalty. Why should you have four chances to touch the green? ”.

“In the past it was very slippery, it wasn’t asphalt – continues the Aprilia rider – So, if you touched it once you lost three, four seconds, or if it was here in Assen and it was raining the night before you could fall. So why do we allow you to touch the green. four times? I don’t understand this rule, so we’ve been pushing a lot in the last few months to remove it. I hope a warning is right on the first out, in terms of safety, but on the second you get a long lap penalty. so”.

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo had previously said, regarding track limits, that MotoGP was exaggerating this rule, specifically targeting the three-second penalty he received in Barcelona for cutting the first chicane and not. giving up the position to Jack Miller. This claim had created tensions and the two had a tense exchange over this rule during Thursday’s press conference at Sachsenring, where Miller noted that the Safety Commission riders pushed to do more on track limits as a safety issue.