The pilot of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing, which disappeared in 2014, Zachariah Ahmad Shah, carefully planned the loss of the liner and built the trajectory in such a way that it was not clear where the aircraft was supposed to fall. About this with reference to study aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey reports the Daily Mail.

According to the specialist, the pilot of the Malaysian liner planned the flight path so as not to give a clear idea of ​​where he was going.

Godfrey pointed out that the aircraft’s trajectory on the map can be tracked using the Weak Signal Propagation (WSPR) global radio system, capable of detecting aircraft as they cross signals using “electronic track wires.” “WSPR resembles a bundle of stretch marks or laser beams, but in this case they work in all directions from the horizon to the opposite side of the globe,” the specialist noted.

He explained that the missing vessel crossed eight track lines while flying over the Indian Ocean, which coincides with previous studies looking at the trajectory of the MH370. At the same time, the engineer is convinced that Shah used the navigation waypoints in order to avoid detection of the liner. Godfrey also insists that the pilot was familiar with the operating hours of nearby radars and knew the radar systems would not work at night on weekends. “The flight route appears to be well planned and the vessel did not cross existing commercial routes. The pilot did not seem to care much about fuel consumption, more attention was paid to leaving false trails, ”the expert concluded, adding that a series of changes in trajectory and speed leads to the conclusion that the pilot was active during the flight.

In March 2021, experts examined a fragment of a wing found in South Africa, allegedly belonging to the Malaysia Airlines’ Boeing, which disappeared in 2014, and put forward a new version of the disaster. In their opinion, the aircraft collided with the surface of the Indian Ocean at high speed and, most likely, control over the liner was lost. Proponents of the theory believe that the debris may be at the bottom, almost 2,000 kilometers from Cape Leeuwin, which is the extreme southwestern point of Australia.

A year earlier, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said that according to the Malaysian authorities, the reason for the disappearance of the Boeing MH370 was the pilot’s suicide.

In July 2019, another version of the disaster was presented: an aviation security expert suggested that the plane was hijacked by a man who entered it with the aim of deliberate destruction. In June of the same year, it became known that the pilot of the plane, Zakhariya Ahmad Shah, may have cut off the oxygen in the cabin, killing the passengers. As the experts found out, the pilots of flight MH370 deviated the plane from the course. The blame for this is blamed on Zahariah Ahmad Shah, as he reproduced a similar fatal flight in a flight simulator. The motive for the crime could be problems in his personal life: his wife left the pilot, he was lonely and depressed.

A Malaysia Airlines plane en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared from radar screens in March 2014. Onboard there were 227 passengers and 12 crew members. In January 2015, all of them were officially declared dead. It has not yet been possible to find the aircraft.