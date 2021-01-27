The cockpit of the fifth generation F-35 Lightning II fighter with a helmet-mounted display, touch screens and voice recognition is a technological miracle, but some of these declared capabilities do not work in practice. The “disappointing truth” about the fighter was told to the Hush-Kit by its pilot, who wished to remain anonymous, Popular Mechanics reports.

According to the pilot, the biggest problem with the F-35 Lightning II touch monitors is the lack of feedback when working with them, especially when overloaded. The pilot assures that about one in five interactions with the touchmonitor results in an error.

“One of the biggest drawbacks is that you cannot press your hand against anything while typing.

– think how much easier it is to type on a smartphone with your thumbs than trying to hit the virtual keyboard on a large tablet with just one index finger, ”the source said.

The source claims that he practically does not use voice control when flying with congestion. According to him, voice control works stably only on the ground and on the simulator. “I haven’t met anyone who uses it [в воздухе]”, – said the pilot.

In January, Acting US Secretary of Defense (November 9, 2020 to January 20, 2021) Christopher Miller, during a press conference, called the F-35 Lightning II program a piece of crap.