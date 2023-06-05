Mash: the pilot of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 spotted a quadcopter while landing in St. Petersburg Pulkovo

The pilot of the Russian aircraft Sukhoi Superjet 100 spotted an unidentified aircraft while landing at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

It is specified that the incident occurred on the evening of June 4 with a Severstal airliner en route from Ukhta to St. Petersburg. The commander of the aircraft said that he saw a drone with four propellers near the city of Kolpino. The aircraft was at an altitude of 600 meters.

Despite the incident, the plane landed safely at the arrival airport. The air harbor continued to operate as usual, but the police began to investigate the reasons for the appearance of a quadrocopter in the air. In addition, its owner is being sought.

Earlier, another unknown unmanned aerial vehicle flew under the plane while landing at Pulkovo airport. The white drone was noticed by the pilots, it flew under the side by 600 meters lower. The size of the drone could not be determined.