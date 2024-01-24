Izvestia: the pilot of the Falcon 10 that crashed in Afghanistan called his father

Pilot Arkady Grachev, who was at the controls of the Falcon 10 plane that crashed in Afghanistan, got in touch with his father Yuri. The newspaper reported this “News”.

It is clarified that the pilot called him for the first time since the crash. According to Yuri Grachev, the son said that everything was fine with him and asked not to worry. “I’m sitting and crying,” the man shared his emotions.

The aviator’s father also said that the survivors of the plane crash should be delivered to Russia, presumably on January 29.

Related materials:

The crash of a Falcon 10 business jet in the mountains of Afghanistan became known on January 21. The airliner was carrying out a medical flight from India to Moscow. Two pilots and two doctors who were on board managed to escape. Passengers Anna and Anatoly Evsyukov did not survive.

The Investigative Committee of Russia named the failure of both engines as the priority cause of the incident. Investigators are now conducting searches and confiscating relevant documents. According to media reports, Arkady Grachev may face prison.