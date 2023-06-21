NBC: OceanGate bathyscaphe pilot Lochridge was fired because of the words about their danger

OceanGate pilot David Lochridge warned that the Titan shell had not been adequately tested for safety. This is stated in the materials of the investigation, transmits NBC news.

As journalists noted, Lochridge was hired to test underwater vehicles and fired. Five years ago, he said in court documents that the Titan’s carbon shell had not been properly tested. As the employee clarified, he was fired precisely because of the identification of this shortcoming and remarks to the management. Lochridge expressed doubts that the bathyscaphe could safely dive to a depth of four thousand meters.

He pointed out that OceanGate refused to pay extra for a porthole that could be safely used at depth.

Earlier, OceanGate founder Stockton Rush said the submersible was showing signs of “cyclic fatigue”. On June 20, OceanGate Expeditions confirmed that its bathyscaphe with five tourists disappeared during a dive to the Titanic that sank in the Atlantic.