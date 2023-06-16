Politico: U.S.-trained Ukrainian military pilot Savelyev died in one of the first battles

The pilot of the MiG-29 fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Vladislav Savelyev, who graduated from a two-year training course for combat pilots in the United States, died during one of the first sorties after returning to Ukraine.

It is specified that the pilot with the call sign Nomad (Nomad – approx. “Lenta.ru”) entered the courses in 2021 and successfully completed the training program in March 2023. On June 7, the Ukrainian Air Force tweeted about his death in action on June 2.

Retired US Colonel Jeffrey Fisher told Politico that the Advanced Pilot Program was established in 1995 and is funded by the US Air Force. Within its framework, partner countries send their young officers to learn various skills from their American counterparts. “This is a great program,” he says.

Official training of pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the West is not yet conducted

Earlier it became known that Western countries are considering the option of training pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the head of the Belgian Ministry of Defense, Ludivine Dedonder, said that Brussels would train Ukrainian military pilots. However, she clarified, the training will take place “definitely not in the kingdom.”

Later, Danish Acting Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen said that Ukrainian pilots would be able to start training to fly F-16 fighters in early August.

It’s no secret that we are open to providing Danish territory for a training event Troels Lund Poulsenand about. Minister of Defense of Denmark

French President Emmanuel Macron also instructed the Minister of Defense to develop a training program for Ukrainian combat aircraft pilots. This decision was reached during a conversation between Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau.

In May, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States and allies would begin training Ukrainian pilots of American-made F-16 fighter jets in the coming weeks. “The United States will support joint efforts with allies and partners to prepare Ukrainian pilots for the use of fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16 fighters,” the military said.

Kyiv demands the transfer of American F-16 fighters

On June 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky once again called for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv as soon as possible. He noted that Russia has dominance in the air, and “Ukraine wants to be able to compete.” However, a few days earlier, Zelensky admitted that the country does not yet have the infrastructure to receive Western fighter jets, and it makes no sense to prepare it before concluding supply agreements.

Earlier, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, retired Serhiy Krivonos, doubted the implementation of a successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He pointed out that Western military equipment delivered to Ukraine would be destroyed due to the lack of air support. “For the offensive, powerful air support was still needed, we hoped to get F-16s, but they didn’t give us anything. For this reason, if I were in the place of the military leadership, I would cancel all actions for the time being, ”he explained.

It also became known that the West could supply Ukraine with dozens of F-18 fighter jets. According to Politico sources, while the allies are negotiating who will supply Kiev with F-16 fighters, a decision may be made to supply dozens of old but serviceable F-18s. It is specified that the aircraft will become available when Australia, Canada, Switzerland and Finland switch to the new F-35s.

The Defense News portal also drew attention to the economic aspect of the supply of fighters. Analysts of the publication indicated that sending Ukraine old versions of the F-16 will require their replacement in four to six years, and the transfer of new Block 70 aircraft to Kyiv is too expensive for the United States. It has been estimated that, together with maintenance and armaments, one new F-16 costs $200 million.