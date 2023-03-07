The strange forced landing on Sunday of a helicopter from the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) in the Madrid municipality of Robledo de Chavela hid a greater mystery.

As confirmed by police sources to the ABC newspaper, the pilot is a regular user of cocaine. What’s more, without specifying the amount he had ingested, they state that he “was drugged to the top.” Of course, they have not been able to confirm if, as ‘El newspaper de España’ advances, he had also taken methamphetamine.

The accident occurred at noon. Initially, the call to 112 came in as a helicopter collision with two injuries. Later, it was learned that it had been a forced landing. When the Summa arrived at the scene, one person was found, the operator accompanying the pilot, in mild condition. The device was destroyed. However, the DGT employee told him that a colleague was with him, at the controls, and that he had left.

Sure enough, the pilot had fled on foot. He intended to get from there, walking or asking a driver for help to the town. From there, to Villanueva de la Cañada, where he has family.

They watched the motorcycles of the Green Cross



But the Civil Traffic Guard found him in that last municipality. He was very upset. At the Puerta de Hierro hospital, where they transferred him, they performed a blood test and he tested positive for cocaine. He is a DGT worker who is on leave from another position. He has not disclosed that he was arrested.

That morning, like so many Sundays, the pilot and the colleague in charge of recording and radar had begun to fly to control the ascent of motorcyclists to Cruz Verde, near El Escorial. However, what the cameraman did not know was that the one who had to be away from was the one who was at the controls of the helicopter. They can count it as a miracle.