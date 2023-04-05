FSB reported the fall of a Ukrainian light aircraft near Bryansk, the pilot was detained

A Ukrainian plane crashed in the Bryansk region. The pilot of the aircraft was detained by Russian border guards. About this on Wednesday, April 5, with reference to the border department of the FSB in his Telegramchannel reports RBC.

According to the agency, the crashed aircraft belongs to the class of light-engine aircraft. The security forces reported that the plane crashed near the village of Butovsk. The pilot tried to escape to Ukrainian territory, but was detained by border guards. Later, a photo of the pilot detained by the Russian security forces appeared on the network.

Earlier on April 5, it was reported that fighters of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).