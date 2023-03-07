The pilot of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) helicopter that crashed last Sunday in Robledo de Chavela (Madrid, with about 4,200 inhabitants) was arrested this Monday after having tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine, according to sources from the Civil Guard. The apparatus, a Pegasus Aerospatiale AS-355-N, with registration EC-JMK, crashed to the ground around eleven in the morning on Sunday, at kilometer 2 of the M-512 highway, a road heavily traveled by sports bikers. The now detainee and a companion were slightly injured as a result of the impact.

The Civil Guard has arrested the pilot, a Traffic official, for a crime against air safety after giving positive in the drug test that was carried out after the accident. The man was accompanied in the helicopter by a co-pilot also belonging to the DGT who was slightly injured and after initial medical assistance, he was transferred to the Puerta de Hierro hospital in Madrid. As a result of the emergency landing, the causes of which are still unknown, the aircraft was split in two, with the tail detached, but with the cockpit intact.

The crashed helicopter is one of those that the DGT has for traffic control, especially speed and dangerous maneuvers. In fact, the other injured official is the operator of the surveillance camera with which the Pegasus is equipped. He had to be transferred to the Puerta de Hierro hospital in Madrid, after receiving initial medical assistance in the same place where he caused the accident.

As detailed The newspaper of Spain, the detained pilot is on leave from a previous position. The companion is also an official and camera operator of the agency in charge of road control.