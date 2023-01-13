British pilot survives plane crash after burning 63% of his face and body

The pilot was miraculously able to survive after a plane crash and spoke about the “tsunami of pain” he experienced in the cabin of a burning aircraft. He mentioned this in a conversation with LADbible.

British Special Air Service (SAS) soldier Jamie Hull said that in 2007 the engine of his aircraft caught fire. The man was forced to jump off the wing of a burning plane to save his life. The incident occurred a week after the pilot was cleared for solo flights.

The man noted that before making a jump from the wing, it was necessary to raise the plane higher. At this time, the fire had already reached the cabin of the aircraft and the skin on Hull’s face was burned. The pilot recalled smelling “his own burnt flesh”. As a result, 63 percent of his body was in severe burns.

After jumping from a height of four meters, the man’s shoulder still continued to burn. Upon landing, the pilot’s liver was torn apart, as well as the large intestine. “The only way I can describe it all is a tsunami of pain that swept me from head to toe,” Hull shared.

Emergency services quickly arrived to help the victim, and in the hospital, doctors gave only a five percent chance of survival. During his two years in the hospital, Hull underwent more than 60 operations and was able to get back on his feet.

