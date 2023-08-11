Daily Mail: In the UK, the pilot made an emergency landing in the middle of the road

In the UK, a pilot made an emergency landing on a busy two-lane road and rescued passengers. About it informs Daily Mail.

The pilot landed an A40 light aircraft on the barrier without hitting a single vehicle passing on the main road between Gloucester and Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. After the aircraft has stopped, the passengers in it left salon and got to a safe place. Police arrived at the scene and said no one was injured in the crash. Later, the aircraft, which blocked both lanes with its wings, was removed from the road by emergency services.

Currently, work is underway to restore the road. The Air Accident Investigation Division determines the reason for the forced landing of the aircraft. According to the director of Gloucestershire Airport, the unexpected landing could have been due to an aircraft engine failure.

Eyewitnesses praised the pilot for his professionalism and courage. “It looks like the pilot managed to land the plane in the perfect spot and didn’t hurt anyone, despite the fact that it was during rush hour,” says a motorist who witnessed the incident.

Earlier it was reported that in the United States, the plane fell into the water 27 meters from people resting on the beach and was caught on video. There was only one pilot on board at the time of the incident.