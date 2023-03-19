Red Bull pilot Luke Cepela landed the plane on the helipad on the roof of the Burj Al Arab

The pilot of the Red Bull Air Race was able to land the plane on the helipad on the roof of one of the most luxurious hotels in the UAE – Burj Al Arab in Dubai. This is reported on site aircraft manufacturer Cub Crafters.

The 39-year-old owner of the Carbon Cub (liner model) Luke Chepela managed to land on a helipad with a diameter of 23.8 meters. According to Mike Patey, head of the project’s technical team, this task specifically required reducing the weight of the aircraft to 425 kilograms, changing the center of gravity and making the brakes harder and more powerful – all in order to achieve the highest accuracy of landing.

During training, the pilot made 650 test landings on the ground, while landing the plane on a tiny helipad was not the first time. The biggest problem, Chepela said, was the lack of external references that could tell him how to adjust his flight path.

“In this case, I had to rely on my practice and intuition, since I could not see the boundaries of the site during the approach,” said Chepela.