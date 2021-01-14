The pilot of the Virgin Australia airline humiliated the passenger for being too revealing and forced her to get dressed, explaining that he did not like “naked” tourists. This is reported by the News.com.au edition.

As 23-year-old Catherine Bampton said while she was waiting to board a flight from Adelaide to the Gold Coast, a carrier employee approached her and said that the commander of the aircraft was refusing to take her on the flight because of her clothes.

According to the girl, at this moment she felt humiliated, and the rest of the passengers “stared at her in surprise.” “I was extremely shocked and surprised because my clothes were not revealing,” she added.

As a result, the Australian woman had to put on a jacket, and only after that the traveler was allowed on board. Now Bampton intends to demand an official apology from the pilot and wants to complain to the airline’s management about their employees. “I don’t want them to do this to other people because it’s prohibited,” she said.

In January 2020, a United Airlines employee humiliated a passenger for overly revealing clothing. The carrier’s spokesman said the tourist was wearing an open-cut jumper that showed off her bra and could not get on the plane like that.