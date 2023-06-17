Friday, June 16, 2023, 4:58 p.m.



| Updated 10:14 p.m.

The Moto2 rider Borja Gómez, a native of San Javier, suffered a violent fall this Friday when he was participating in training for the German GP. During the course, the 18-year-old lost control and fell onto the track, spinning several times.

According to the official account of the competition, Borja Gómez, who competes with the number 72, was admitted to a hospital in Chemnitz to assess his condition after the accident. At the moment, it has not been revealed that he suffered serious injuries. The helmet of the pilot from Marmenor broke, after the violent fall. When this happens, as required by the protocol, it is mandatory to take the pilot to the hospital and do the appropriate tests.

Acosta, the fastest



The fastest in Moto2 was Pedro Acosta from Mazarrón, while in Moto3 the best time was awarded to the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki. In MotoGP Johann Zarco overtook Marc Márquez in practice at the end. The Catalan rider had many problems in the session and even suffered several scares that he was able to save.