The Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi, world champion of Formula 1 in 1972 and 1974 and winner of numerous trophies, traveled to Cartagena this Thursday to accompany his 13-year-old son, who drove a car in the Murcian Automobile Federation championship.

The minor, who shares a name with his father, participated in a new test that was born as a prelude to the tests prior to the preselection of pilots who will participate in the competition that will be held later in the Cartagena circuit, headquarters of Bories Fórmula Experience, trophy organizer.