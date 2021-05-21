The pilot died in the crash of the Soviet MiG-21 “Bizon” in India. This is reported by the Air Force (Air Force) of the country in its Twitter-account.

According to a statement from the military, the plane crash occurred on Thursday evening in the Indian state of Punjab. The pilot, squadron commander, died from his injuries. The reasons for the incident will be established during the investigation.

It is noted that this is the third accident involving the MiG-21 since the beginning of 2021 in India.

Earlier it was reported that the plane of the Air Force of Belarus crashed during takeoff from the airport in Baranovichi. The crash occurred during a training flight. There were two pilots in the cockpit of the Yak-130 combat trainer. Immediately after takeoff from the airfield, they discovered a technical malfunction of the car and decided to take it away from the settlement. “After making sure that the trajectory of the plane’s fall was outside the residential buildings, the pilots ejected. Unfortunately, both pilots were killed, ”the country’s defense ministry said.