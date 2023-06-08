The pilot died | Excerpt: A frozen carburetor was probably the cause of the Tikkakoski plane crash

The pilot who died in the accident had to make a forced landing in the forest when the small plane’s engine malfunctioned and stopped.

Jyväskylä It happened near Tikkakoski Airport in April of last year plane crash was probably caused by a frozen carburetor, says Accident Investigation Center (Otkes).

The pilot died in the fall of a single-seater small plane of hobby construction. He had to make an emergency landing in the forest when the plane’s engine malfunctioned and stopped.

According to Otkes, the engine shut down was probably caused by ice or condensed fuel in the carburetor or intake pipe. The investigation found that there is hardly any Finnish-language information about carburetor freezing.

Freezing occurs in all seasons and over a wide range of temperature and humidity. Otkes emphasizes the safe construction of recreational aircraft.

