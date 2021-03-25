To face the challenges that the vaccine has in the world and the distrust that there is towards it, pharmaceutical companies are developing other types of treatments to face the pandemic and achieve herd immunity. Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Mercks are developing their own Covid-19 pills that could be ready by the end of this year.

New variants of the coronavirus, distrust in vaccines, the great logistical challenge and the arrival of spring in the United States can delay the end of the pandemic in December as Joe biden He has predicted it. After falling in February, Covid-19 cases in the United States rose 4% in the last week. Only in Michigan, Colorado and Connecticut was there an increase of one 30% and there are already more than 30 million infected people in the country.

An increase in cases that scientists also associate with new variants of the virus. In the United States, variants from South Africa, England and Brazil have been reported, generating 7,281 cases. This is without counting the local variants of California, Florida and New York. Variables on which you do not have concrete information on its resistance to the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines.

Additionally, the 41% of Americans says he is unwilling to get the vaccine, according to a survey by Harvard and the Hill media outlet. Among those who refuse the vaccine, 66% are concerned about side effects and 33% do not believe in its effectiveness.

Faced with this scenario, pharmaceutical companies are trying to offer other treatment options against Covid-19 and thus achieve herd immunity. Mikael Dolsten, chief scientist at Pzifer, states that “addressing the Covid-19 pandemic requires prevention through a vaccine and also targeted treatment for those who become infected.” Dolsten added that considering that the virus is mutating and the global impact it is having, it seems feasible that it will be critical to have access to other therapeutic options now and in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Pfizer revealed this week that it is conducting human studies to test the efficacy of a pill against Covid-19. This would be used once the first symptoms of the disease appear to block infection and its reproduction before patients become even more ill.

A man is vaccinated against the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California, USA, on March 25, 2021. © Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

The pill works by holding onto an enzyme called protease, which prevents the virus from reproducing. Medicines that are inhibited with protease have been successful in treating other types of viruses, including AIDS and hepatitis C. In addition, the pill would be effective against many other coronaviruses including Sars and Mers, and would work against other variables of the virus. To this must be added that it is a pill that could be combined with other treatments against Coronavirus, as stated by Pfizer in its release.

The Pzifer pill could be available by the end of the year when it is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and patients will most likely have to take the drug twice a day for 5 days. “This could change the landscape,” Dolsten said.

“It would be ideal if it would work because it is easier to take a pill at home than to go to the hospital to have an injection with monoclonal antibodies,” Sandra Pedraza, medical director of palliative medicine at Johns Hopkins Sibley Memorial Hospital, told France 24.

Other pills against Covid-19

At this moment there are 246 antiviral treatments that are being developed against Covid-19 by pharmaceutical companies in the world. The pharmaceutical company Mercks is the one that is most advanced in the process of testing its pill against Covid-19. Its antiviral drug Molnupiravir works under a different mechanism than Pfizer and is in final human testing.

Merck is developing this drug in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP. However, the challenge is to show that the pill has no side effects, according to Bloomberg.

Merck’s Covid pill, molnupiravir, could give doctors another major tool to end the pandemic — if, of course, it proves safe and effective https://t.co/AfK1ahuKKH – Businessweek (@BW) March 25, 2021

Other options besides pills

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) , current clinical treatment for Covid-19 consists of infection prevention and control measures and supportive care, including supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilatory support when indicated.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a drug, Remdesivir (Veklury), for the treatment of Covid-19 in certain situations. Remdesivir, an antiviral agent, is currently the only drug approved by the FDA to treat the disease. It is recommended for use in hospitalized patients requiring supplemental oxygen. However, it is not routinely recommended for patients requiring mechanical ventilation due to the lack of data demonstrating benefit in this advanced stage of the disease.

“On the other hand, dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, has been found to improve survival in hospitalized patients requiring supplemental oxygen, with better results seen in patients requiring mechanical ventilation. So then, the use of dexamethasone is strongly recommended in this setting, ”says the CDC.

In the midst of the vaccination race, pills that help alleviate the symptoms of the disease could be a key player in the battle against the pandemic. This method does not require a logistical apparatus as large as that of vaccines and would be an important complement for those who are already sick to prevent the number of deaths from increasing and the virus from multiplying.