Will pharmacies soon have on their shelves coronavirus drugs?

After the vaccines, pharmaceutical companies are now in the race to develop a treatment that can be taken at home with a large glass of water as soon as symptoms appear.

Because although prevention is better than cure, as the saying goes, knowing how to heal remains crucial.

Antivirals already exist for other viruses, such as HIV, which causes AIDS, and the flu.

At the beginning of the pandemic, funding and research focused on the development of vaccines, which partly explains the delayed development of antivirals against Covid-19.

What are antivirals

“Viruses are small machines that need certain components to replicate,” explains Daria Hazuda, a biochemist who has been working on these treatments for years.

“Antivirals are usually small chemical molecules, developed to interfere with this machinery,” he says.

“They introduce a mutation into the virus, and when this occurs multiple times, these mutations reduce the ability of the virus to replicate,” he adds.

By stopping the disease, severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths can be avoided.

The capsules that the American laboratory Merck is testing to combat Covid-19. Photo: AFP

Ongoing projects



There are currently two relatively advanced projects, tested on more than 1,000 people.

The first is that of the American pharmaceutical company Merck, in association with the biotechnology company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The product is called Molnupiravir.

Initially developed to treat the flu, it was modified so that it can be taken in pill form, which must be taken twice a day for five days.

The treatment was very well tolerated by the few hundred people who have already received it.

Analyzes of several dozen of them showed that the virus was no longer detectable after five days for all those treated with Molnupiravir, but it was still detectable in 26% of the placebo group.

The results of the trials in another 1,450 adults are expected in the autumn (boreal).

The second project is from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, in collaboration with the American company Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Called AT-527, the treatment is being tested in about 1,400 participants in Europe and Japan, this time starting at the age of 12.

“We hope to seek regulatory approval by the end of the year and launch the drug in 2022,” Atea CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi told AFP.

As Covid vaccination progresses, labs are looking to develop treatments. Photo: AP

Pfizer trials

A third, less advanced project is being developed by Pfizer.

Unlike the others, the treatment called PF-07321332 was developed specifically against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19. It is being tested in about 60 adults, with results expected in late June.

Both Merck and Roche require that the medicine be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms.

This is because the virus replicates more during the first week.

“The sooner you treat with an antiviral, the better the outcome,” says Daria Hazuda, who leads Merck’s drug research.

This explains the relative failure of Remdesivir, the only antiviral against COVID-19 approved so far. Produced by the American laboratory Gilead Sciences, it must be administered intravenously in the hospital.

This means that patients are too advanced in disease to get any real benefit from it.

Diagnosis on time

Once the pills are available, the main challenge will be to diagnose patients very early.

But these antivirals should also be able to be used for prevention: for example, when one member of a family becomes infected, the others can take treatment to avoid developing the disease in turn.

Finally, experts are confident in the ability of antivirals to remain effective against the variants, as well as against other coronaviruses, including, potentially, some still unknown.

This is a significant advantage over another existing treatment, synthetic antibodies.

In addition to being restrictive because they are injected intravenously, the antibodies are highly specific for the virus they fight, making it unlikely that they will be effective against future coronaviruses.

Source: AFP

