The pill against hangovers arrives in Italy: how it works

A pill to eliminate the side effects of getting drunk. The Swedish supplement Myrkl also arrives in Italy, which promises to avoid discomfort the next day. Already landed in other European countries, it is not sold as a medicine but as a food supplement.

According to the manufacturers, it would be able to break down 70 percent of the alcohol ingested within 60 minutes, splitting it into water and carbon dioxide.

However, several scientists have expressed some doubts, first of all, that those who take the supplement may be pushed to drink more.

“With Myrkl we want to promote a responsible and carefree lifestyle”, defends the company, which however recommends following the guidelines of the health authorities regarding alcohol consumption.

The indication is to take two capsules at least one hour before drinking, for an effect of approximately 12 hours. Unlike other products, which must be taken after drinking, this one works before the alcohol reaches the liver. But only if you don’t drink too much. “It was invented to meet the needs of moderate social drinkers who struggle to metabolize alcohol effectively,” reports the report of the scientific study done on the supplement by De Faire Medical. “It is not a product for people who want to drink alcohol to excess.”