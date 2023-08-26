«What a great emotion to see the Virgin of Charity and San Ginés together! It is wonderful to have the patrons and protectors of all Cartagena united and to be able to ask them for the city”, agreed the residents who have come this Saturday morning to see the Patron of the municipality of the Basilica de la Patrona leave again.

The Brotherhood of Pilgrimages of San Ginés de la Jara has once again left the Basílica de la Caridad around 8:30 this Saturday, August 26. Before beginning the path to the parish, from where the Saint left in a pilgrimage last year, the parish priest of San Ginés, Lázaro Gomariz, officiated a mass.

Already in their parish, the pilgrims made the traditional offering to the Patron to be able to leave the pilgrimage.

«It is impossible to quantify the carts that participate until the pilgrimage has passed because there are many that join at the last minute and do not know from where. We have four trailers! The pilgrimage and the brotherhood are always open to all Cartagena people who want to join, “explained the president of the Brotherhood of Romeros de San Ginés de la Jara, Andrés García.

So much so, that there are pilgrims who are already in their third generation, such as the pilgrim of honor, Agustín Solano, whose grandmother Ramona started the family tradition of pulling out the carts. The youngest came to install a pool at the top of the cart for a year, and this one will not lack music and animation. The Ukrainian community, which participated for the first time last year, also repeats in the pilgrimage. On the itinerary they will visit La Aparecida, Roche, Los Camachos, El Algar and Monte Miral, with different stops along the way to make floral offerings in the different hermitages and also so that pilgrims and animals can regain strength. “Taking care of the well-being of the mules that accompany us and other animals is our priority,” added the president of the Brotherhood.

In La Aparecida there will be wine and local sausages and in the hermitage of Roche, a giant paella. Already in Los Camachos, they will serve slushies; and in the Algar, there will be another high snack, in the last stage of the route.

Tomorrow San Ginés will return to his parish. The objective of his Brotherhood is that “when the Monastery is finally rehabilitated we can use the gardens for camping as in the pilgrimages of before, and that all Cartagena feel like theirs,” García acknowledged.