Mecca (Al Ittihad)

Today, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, who are in a hurry, conclude their rituals, heading to the honorable Kaaba to perform the farewell circumambulation, after they left Mina’s hair, while Medina is preparing to receive the guests of Rahman coming to it from the holy sites. All government departments and concerned authorities in Madinah have completed their preparations to receive pilgrims through the implementation of operational plans for the post-Hajj season for all government sectors, in coordination with relevant government agencies to work among all sectors concerned with Hajj. The guests of the Most Merciful were among those who have been in a hurry. After the end of yesterday, the twelfth of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, they concluded their rituals after God Almighty had enabled them to perform the obligatory duty this year.

During the days of Tashreeq, the pilgrims go to the Jamarat area and stone the three Jamarat, starting with the minor one, the middle one, and then the major one (Jamrat al-Aqaba). The pilgrim will spend the nights of Tashreeq in Mina, and it is permissible for the one in a hurry to leave on the 12th of Dhu al-Hijjah, before sunset.

And the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced that the number of pilgrims this year amounted to more than 1.8 million pilgrims, who came from more than 150 countries.

The General Authority of Saudi Endowments contributed to the improvement and development of services provided to pilgrims in partnership with several agencies such as the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and other agencies to work in an integrated manner to serve the guests of Rahman, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in terms of improving Hajj and Umrah services, through the implementation of targeted programs. Going to the Sacred House of God to facilitate the rituals of Hajj with ease and ease.

The authority provided additional means of transportation for the elderly, supported accommodation, catering and health care services to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, and contributed to supporting training programs for those in charge of various services to respect and honor pilgrims, especially the elderly and people with special needs.

The relevant authorities ensure the speedy rescue and treatment when the elderly are exposed to any emergency during the season, as thousands of free or paid vehicles have been allocated with specialized employees distributed at points within the Two Holy Mosques, as part of their care for the guests of Rahman, providing the finest services, overcoming difficulties, and providing means of comfort to perform their rituals in all possible ways. It is easy and easy, and the Authority’s publications are almost devoid of advice and directives for pilgrims, thus harnessing all its cadres and capabilities for this great work.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in Saudi Arabia, yesterday, began distributing two million copies of the Noble Qur’an from the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Noble Qur’an in various sizes and translations of the words of the Noble Qur’an in more than 76 international languages, as a gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to pilgrims departing to their countries through King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah Islamic Port, and various land and sea ports, and for Hajj workers from various government sectors.