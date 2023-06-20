Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 09:36



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Confraternity of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods of the Vera Cruz from all over Spain will make a pilgrimage to Caravaca in the month of September 2024, coinciding with the Jubilee Year celebrations. The older brother of the Caravaqueña brotherhood, Luis Melgarejo, defended the Caravaqueña candidacy this weekend in the plenary session of older brothers held last weekend in Valladolid.

Melgarejo traveled to the Castilian capital along with several members of the Representative Board of the Brotherhood of the Blessed and Vera Cruz de Caravaca to present the candidacy before the national entity chaired by Gervasio Rodríguez, as reported by LA VERDAD last Friday.

It must be remembered that in May the documentation was sent to the Confraternity of Brotherhoods to coincide, in September 2024, the XXXIX National Pilgrimage of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods of Vera Cruz with the celebration of the fourth jubilee of the Cross, since the granting of this privilege to the temple of the Vera Cruz de Caravaca by Saint John Paul II.

Caravaca already hosted the national pilgrimages of the Confraternity in 1996 and 2000 and, on both occasions, thousands of confreres from all over Spain traveled to the capital of the Northwest to participate in the celebrations and win the Jubilee.