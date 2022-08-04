MF CARTAGENA. Thursday, August 4, 2022, 02:45



The Pilgrimage of San Ginés de la Jara will once again take to the streets of Cartagena on Saturday, August 27, after three years of suspension due to the pandemic. The poster for this traditional festival, created by Santiago Recuero, was presented yesterday at the Palacio Consistorial.

The appearance was attended by the older brother of the Brotherhood of Romeros de San Ginés de la Jara, Andrés García, the priest of San Ginés, Lázaro Gomariz, and the Councilor for Celebrations, Juan Pedro Torralba. The mayor praised the “great recovery project of our history.”

The pilgrimage will leave on Saturday, August 27 at 8:30 a.m. from the church of San Ginés, to accompany the patron saint of Cartagena, San Ginés, through the neighborhoods and councils of Cartagena. “The pilgrimage is open to everyone,” Garcia recalled. And he pointed out that, as a novelty, the route has been slightly modified. In Roche (La Unión) there will be a refreshment stop and a paella will be offered to the attendees, and El Algar will receive the saint. The walk will end around 8:00 p.m. next to the old monastery, where the image of San Ginés will be collected. The base camp will be installed there, in Renovables Luna, with food and drink. The neighbors will also enjoy children’s inflatables, the chirigota ‘The corner corner’, DJs and a music group.

As the priest recalled, “after a pandemic that has devastated us all”, San Ginés will once again walk the streets “accompanied by the hearts of all Cartagena.” The monastery is the main protagonist of the drawing exhibited in this year’s poster.

“In everyone’s heart”



In the words of Andrés García, it is a “timeless, modern and minimalist” illustration. Recuero, a merchant seaman and member of the brotherhood, has been inspired by his trade and his love of drawing ships to create a work with free lines.