Given the forecast of rains in Murcia scheduled for next Tuesday, May 3, the Cathedral Chapter decided this Saturday to postpone the pilgrimage of the Virgen de la Fuensanta to the following Tuesday, May 10.

The pilgrimage will move the Patron Saint of Murcia to her sanctuary when the 7 o’clock Mass ends. The bishop, the Cabildo and the local authorities will bid her farewell at the Carmen church, from where the pilgrimage will continue through the parish of Santiago el Mayor, cross Ronda Sur and continue along the Algezares road to reach the sanctuary around 2:00 p.m. After her arrival, the Eucharist will be celebrated.

«The pandemic has deprived us of having the Virgin in her sanctuary, but hey, we have had her much closer. It has also earned us to be able to turn to her for our needs and pains, to turn to her more closely. But we want the Virgin to return to what is really her house, her sanctuary. That she return there and that people can climb the mountain to meet her as they have done all their lives for hundreds of years », highlighted a few days ago the dean of the Cathedral of Murcia, Tomás Cascales.