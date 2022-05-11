Sinaloa.- The night that murdered his daughter, Lourdes started a hard pilgrimage to prevent this femicide to come a statistic of impunity In Sinaloa. On December 7, 2019, Michel Estefany L, 21 years old, was killed with a firearm. Until now, the State Attorney General’s Office achieved a conviction against her attacker, formerly her partner, Luis Geovanny C, who could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

the hard way

“It has been very difficult, apart from difficult, I have gone through the pain of my daughter, I have been suffering from the pain and apart from the pain, going to the hearings. Later, shortly after the pandemic came and also, my daughter left a one-year-old girl for five months, ”Lourdes shared for Debate.

She sadly remembers that her daughter’s lifeless body was left outside her mother-in-law’s house, while her granddaughter, less than two years old, cried for her mother. The defendant had previous restraining orders for family violence, although for various reasons they were still together. “That night (of the murder) I went to give the statement to the prosecutor’s office, to Semefo, I did not sleep that night. From there to here, it was very tiring for me,” he said.

obstacles

As if that were not enough, from the beginning of the case he mentioned that the investigator Rodolfo was assigned to him, who acknowledges that he obtained the most important evidence; however, some time later he said that the specialist had a stroke, which is why the process was delayed. The foregoing by pointing out that the defendant wanted to invalidate the evidence that the investigator had already collected. Given this, even the psychiatrist who treated Rodolfo was summoned to declare whether what the investigator had obtained could be taken into account for the trial.

“It was the most important thing, Rodolfo was the one who followed the process since Michel was murdered, he took the statement from his brother, who gave most of the information on the case.” In addition to this, the hearings were delayed a lot because the accused was waiting for his private lawyer, until it was too long and they appointed him the court-appointed lawyer and that is how the case progressed, according to what he shared.

“It has been tired, painful, everything has been very difficult, the truth is that I am just beginning to feel a little peace,” he shared.

Justice

But pain is also the strength that Lourdes has taken to seek justice in support of Feminist Collectives in Sinaloa and researchers, thanks to which the case has not been left on the authorities’ desk.

And it is that On May 7, 2022, the State Attorney General’s Office obtained the conviction against Luis Geovanny C., for the femicide of Michel Estefany. The Prosecutor’s Office requested the control judge to maximum sentence of 50 years; however, this will be defined in the Individualization of Sanctions and Damage Repair hearing on May 12, 2022.

Incidents

Unfortunately, Michel Estefany L was part of the statistics of 37 registered femicides in 2019, 26 of them killed with a firearm. Since then, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, as of May 9, 2022, it is indicated that in 2020 Sinaloa registered 26 femicides, 40 in 2021 and 5 in 2022 until March.

At the national level, according to the Civic Data Organization, between 2010 and 2020, 33,159 women have been murdered in Mexico, an average of 9 women per day. Note: Michel’s mother’s name has been changed for this article.

The data

Firearms

The murders of women with firearms are the most frequent lethal aggression in the homicides of women. In 2020, 65 percent of women killed on public roads were killed by firearms.

Public road

Since 2009, in Mexico, each year the homicides of women in public spaces exceed the homicides of women in the home. In 2020 the murder rate on public roads was 2.5. ineg.

Profile of homicides against women

Women between the ages of 20 and 35 are the ones who most frequently murder in Mexico. Civic Data

Itzel, a 21-year-old girl, was found beaten to death and half buried in a house in El Fuerte, Sinaloa, on April 21. The act was presumably perpetrated by 33-year-old Hueman N.

One day after March 8 was commemorated, a woman in Culiacán was murdered with machetes, allegedly at the hands of her sentimental partner. The victim was identified by the name of Karely N.

On February 1, 2022, 31-year-old Jessica was murdered in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The authorities reported that three signs of a firearm projectile were found outside the building.

On January 7, 2022, Reyna C, who was 47 years old, along with her son, Luis Santiago B, who was 28 years old, were found murdered inside their home in Culiacán.

Context

Five municipalities of Sinaloa on gender alert

The gender alert decreed since 2017 in the municipalities of Ahome, Culiacán, Guasave, Mazatlán and Navolato remains in force in the state due to the incidence that these areas have registered. Until the last report of the Executive Secretariat, March 2022, the municipality of Culiacán ranked 15th out of 100 municipalities with alleged femicide crimes.