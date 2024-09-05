Genoa – Much more than a simple race. A gesture of love and closeness, a concrete help to children with cancer. Friday 20 September will be held in Genoa for the second consecutive year the Pigiama Run, a non-competitive run or walk organized by the Italian League for the Fight against Tumors (Lilt) throughout Italy with the participation of forty cities. In the Ligurian capital, the funds raised will be used to finance a reception project for the families of children hospitalized in the Pediatric Oncology department of the Gaslini Hospital in collaboration with La Casa di Giulia.

You can decide to run or walk, depending on your pace. The only rule is clothing: you will have to wear pyjamasa way to express solidarity with young cancer patients.

“The walking race in favor of children with cancer has reached its sixth edition in Italy and as usual it is proposed in September, the month dedicated throughout the world to the treatment and prevention of pediatric tumors – says Paolo Sala, president of Lilt Genova – After the great success achieved last year, we are proposing the Pigiama Run in Genoa, which will lead us running or walking through the beautiful alleys of our city. This time too Lilt will be alongside the Gaslini Institute to renew the fight against pediatric tumors with an initiative dedicated to prevention, physical exercise and good nutrition.”

In the Ligurian capital, which this year also hosts the La Spezia section of LILT, the appointment is at 7pm at Porto Antico: there are over 200 participants so far who have registered online (Click here to participate)The organizers hope to repeat last year’s success when the event attracted around 500 participants with a donation of 4 thousand euros.